Local News

Mississippi triple homicide

By:

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 08:41 PM CST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 08:41 PM CST

CARROLLTON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man is charged with killing his wife and two others.

30-year-old Michael Barnhill is in jail with no bond after being charged with three counts of homicide and two counts of attempted murder. 

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker says they were at a birthday party for Michael's wife, Marlee Jones Barnhill, when she tried to stop Michael from drinking and driving. 

After an argument, Walker says Barnhill shot Marlee in the chest and killed her, then shot and killed Jim and Brooks Harrell, who were hosting the party.

Two other women at the party were wounded.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/4/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/4/19