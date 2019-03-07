Mississippi triple homicide

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARROLLTON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man is charged with killing his wife and two others.

30-year-old Michael Barnhill is in jail with no bond after being charged with three counts of homicide and two counts of attempted murder.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker says they were at a birthday party for Michael's wife, Marlee Jones Barnhill, when she tried to stop Michael from drinking and driving.

After an argument, Walker says Barnhill shot Marlee in the chest and killed her, then shot and killed Jim and Brooks Harrell, who were hosting the party.

Two other women at the party were wounded.