Mississippi trucking, equipment facility to create 22 jobs

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) – A new trucking and equipment facility coming to a south Mississippi city is expected to bring about 22 jobs to the area.

Natchez, Inc. officials announced on Monday that Stribling Equipment is partnering with Empire Trucks to expand their Natchez facility.

The new, 36,000-square-foot building will include sales, parts, and service for equipment companies such as John Deere and Hitachi as well as trucking companies Freightliner and Western Star.

Stribling officials said the facility will be the first in the region to have a climate-controlled mechanic shop allowing for more comfortable employee work conditions.