Mississippi under statewide burn ban, effective immediately

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Gov. Phil Bryant signs a proclamation initiating a statewide burn ban which is effective immediately.

The ban will remain in place until further notice.

Just in: Governor Bryant declares statewide ban. https://t.co/PAgyu2syz7 — WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) October 2, 2019

“Much of the state is experiencing significant drought conditions,” said MFC state forester Russell Bozeman. “Almost half of Mississippi’s 82 counties have implemented burn bans due to the extremely dry conditions.”

In the month of September, MFC wildland firefighters responded to and suppressed 239 wildfires that burned approximately 4,200 acres throughout the state. These fires have threatened hundreds of homes and buildings, destroying seven.

“With the current drought conditions and little rainfall in the forecast, we appreciate Gov. Bryant implementing this statewide burn ban in order to protect the public,” Bozeman said. “The MFC will continue to monitor conditions and provide the public with updates on the burn ban as needed.”

Under a statewide burn ban, outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited. Persons caught violating a burn ban can be fined, as well as be held responsible for any damages caused by a fire.

To report a wildfire, call 911 or contact MFC’s Central Dispatch at 877-MFC-FIRE.