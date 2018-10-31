Mississippi U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson asks Gov. Bryant to withdraw support from ACA lawsuit

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson is urging Governor Phil Bryant to drop the lawsuit that could affect protections under the Affordable Care Act for those with pre-existing conditions.

The lawsuit,Texas, et al v. U.S., et al, could prevent those with pre-existing conditions from having coverage under the ACA, also known as Obamacare.

"The President claims all Republicans support pre-existing health conditions yet, Gov. Bryant continues to prove that all Mississippians shouldn't receive quality health care access," Rep. Thompson said. "He chose not to expand Medicaid hurting patients and hospitals throughout the state. This lawsuit is just another way he is restricting healthcare rights for all Mississippians. He needs to drop this lawsuit and finally stand up for everyone with pre-existing health conditions."

In a tweet earlier this month, President Donald Trump said : " All Republicans support people with pre-existing conditions, and if they don't, they will after I speak to them. I am in total support."

While the President hasn't publicly removed his support for the lawsuit, Rep.Thompson and 43 other members of Congress have signed a letter asking for all parties involved to withdraw themselves from the lawsuit.

The letter reads in part: " According to the Department of Health and Human Services, as many as 133 million Americans under the age of 65 have a pre-existing health condition that would lead to a denial of insurance coverage, or coverage only at an exorbitant price. Allowing discrimination based on pre-existing conditions will be devastating to those living with chronic health challenges like asthma, diabetes, or cancer, and drive up costs for working families, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. Given that national Republican leadership is claiming to defend pre-existing conditions protections, we expect that you will immediately drop your lawsuit which, if successful, would nullify these protections."

