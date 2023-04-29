JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Throughout the year, a group of quilters presents special quilts to veterans touched by war. The quilts are called “Quilts of Valor.”

“Most of us pray over quilts. Pray for the receiver, and it’s just a joy because it just extends the community,” said Ellie Mills with the Jackson Quilters Guild.

On Friday, that community extended to Army Special Forces Soldier William Patrick Smith, who served in Vietnam and areas across the world.

His wife, two sons and grandson were there as Dr. Margrit Wallace with the Jackson Quilters Guild awarded the quilt.

“We want this is cover you with our love and appreciation and may you always remember you are not forgotten. That we remember what you have done and we appreciate it,” she said.

Each quilt is made by a member of the Jackson Quilters Guild following the specific guidelines outlined by the Quilts of Valor National Foundation.

Smith said he will cherish the quilt because it remembers those who never made it back home.

“That’s something that you’ll never forget because without them I wouldn’t be here today. The ones that gave everything, their lives,” he stated.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation have awarded more than 300,000 quilts to veterans across the country.