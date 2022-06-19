JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Votes hosted its Juneteenth celebration on the Historic Farish Street. The event launched their annual “Up to Us” sixteen week campaign effort to encourage people to vote.

The nonpartisan nonprofit works to bring voter resources to the community while honoring the history and legacy of the past.

The group will be in various counties around the state to register voters, educate them on the ballot initiative process and promote rights restoration.

“Jackson’s voting age population is growing and is becoming more and more young people. So it’s important for us to have all these things that young people care about in one central location so they can come out, enjoy themselves and be engaged in their way,” said Mississippi Votes Executive Director Arekia Bennett Scott.

“I heard stories from my family about how great Farish Street was, how it was booming with Black businesses and just how much it had to offer. I’m glad to see it’s getting some life back into it,” said attendee Courtland Sanders.

Attendees said they’re exciting that groups around the city are creating events that appeal to all ages while celebrating the history and culture that’s made a major impact on the city.