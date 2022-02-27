PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The 35th Annual Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza will be held in Pearl in July.

Mississippi Outdoor Expo’s Dan Robinson and Rob Neblett will be the promoters if this year’s Extravaganza. The event has been designed to promote shooting sports, angling, outdoor experiences, hands-on training, demonstrations and entertainment for youth.

This year, the Extravaganza will be held at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl to accommodate a larger crowd. It will be held from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31. Email info@mswf.org to become a sponsor or vendor.