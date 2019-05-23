Local News

Mississippi wildlife struggles amid persistent floodwaters

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 06:14 AM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 06:14 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Wildlife in Mississippi are struggling to survive as floodwaters cover some of the state's wildlife management areas.

The Clarion Ledger reports residents and officials say prey and predators alike are congregating wherever there are dry grounds, adding even more stress to their situation.

Roger Tankesly is a Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks wildlife management area biologist for the Delta region. He says seven of the state's more popular wildlife management areas have been completely underwater since January, with some covered in 15 feet of water.

Seventy-seven-year-old David Thornton, of Eagle Lake, says he's hunted in the area for as long as he can remember. He says the deer have "eaten all the leaves they can reach" and even raccoons are now wading through water in search for food.

