JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi woman pled guilty to conspiring to steal homes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

According to court documents, 69-year-old Ella Martin, of Jayess, conspired with others to identify and steal USDA-mortgaged properties. Prosecutors said the targeted properties were mortgaged through the Brookhaven office of USDA Rural Development.

According to investigators, Martin was an employee of that office and had access to a list of abandoned, foreclosed, nearly-foreclosed, or similarly distressed USDA-mortgaged properties. They said she would create fraudulent warranty deeds designed to convey ownership of those properties to co-conspirators and others.

Prosecutors said the fraudulent deeds were filed in Chancery Courts around Mississippi with the intent to deprive the actual owners of the use and benefit of the properties and to deprive the United States Government of the actual value of the properties.

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced on September 19, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors said co-defendants Barry Martin and Fiesta Kagler entered guilty pleas last year and are scheduled to be sentenced on June 15, 2023.