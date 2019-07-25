Mississippi Writers Trail Unveils Marker Honoring Contributions of Margaret Walker

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Writers Trail celebrated Margaret Abigail Walker’s literary contributions by dedicating a marker at Jackson State University.

“Margaret Walker contributed not only to the world of literature but also to the world at large with her narratives on African-American history,” said Craig Ray, director of Visit Mississippi. “It is only appropriate to place Walker’s Mississippi Literary Trail marker at her namesake institute at Jackson State University, where her works continue to influence generations.”

In 1968, Walker founded an institute at JSU to preserve and interpret African-American history and culture. This institute was later named in her honor as the Margaret Walker Center. She died in 1998.

