JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people showed up for the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo in Jackson this weekend.

The event, held at the Mississippi Trade Mart, featured a multitude of vendors, who sold food, accessories and hunting gear.

The event was hosted by the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. The next Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo has been scheduled for February 16-18, 2024.