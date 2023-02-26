JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 64th annual Gem, Minerals, Fossil and Jewelry show wrapped up Sunday at the Trade Mart.

The Trade Mart glittered under the light as precious gems, minerals and fossils sat on display. Experts help uncover not so commonly known rich history that lies beneath the soil and rocks scattered across the state.

“Mississippi is rich in fossils ranging from the Ice Age all the way back to the dinosaur period and even prior to that. We just bring some of those things that we found throughout the state, mostly Central Mississippi, and bring those up here so people can understand what’s in their backyard,” said Jeff McCraw with The Artifact Shop in Bay Springs.

Curious minds, young and old, walked through the showroom witnessing excavations, cutting and jewelry making in real time.

“I think one of my favorite things was the scavenger hunt that we did. The scavenger hunt, we basically walked through and went to a lot of the stores around here and asked questions about it. I thought that was really cool experience. Over here, when the crystal cracked open, it was really cool to see what was going on and like what was inside of it because it looks really different from the outside and the inside,” said Sophia Rice, who attended the show.

People were able to purchase their own precious gems and jewelry and were able to create a one-of-a-kind artwork to take home.