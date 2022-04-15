JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday, April 15 is an occasion that happens only once every 33 years. Three faiths are celebrating their religious holy days of Ramadan, Passover and Good Friday.

Just two days before Resurrection Sunday, Good Friday is a special day for Christians. Dozens of members from Anderson United Methodist Church reflected on the day.

“The significance is to remind and help up to remember the sacrifice Jesus paid and gave for us,” said Anderson United Methodist Church Pastor Joe May.

While walking through the community commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus, May said the day was a celebration for his faith after it was canceled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We celebrate birthdays each year. We celebrate anniversaries. We celebrate the fact that he bled, suffered died and rose,” said May.

As a strong faith and belief continues, it’s observed by fasting and prayer, all leading to an honor in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.