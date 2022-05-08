JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mother’s Day is here, and one thing that’s true about all mothers is that they enjoy being appreciated.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that 86% said moms are the most hardworking people they know. 69% said moms don’t get enough credit for all they do. Seven in ten Americans also call their moms their best friend.

Mississippians shared what Mother’s Day means to them.

“My mom was such a sweetheart. She always told me I was beautiful. She always built me up,” said Saendra Harrison.

“It’s all about celebrating them and understanding that God gave us a mother. You only get one. You don’t get another, so we must celebrate them in all that we do,” said Pastor Joe Hall.

The poll also predicted that children this year were expected to spend about $300 on mom.