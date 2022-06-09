JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The January 6th committee will convene at 7:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 9 to discuss the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) serves as the chair of the committee that hopes to provide the American people with a summary of their initial findings about the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

More than 1,000 depositions have been compiled from the beginning of the investigation, and the committee will hear from two witnesses on Thursday.

Thompson said he hopes the witnesses and evidence will be impactful to the American public.

“We’ve given depositions of over 1,000 people. We have a couple hundred thousand exhibits that we have received; a lot of work. Now, we’ll tell the story,” said Thompson.

With the main goal of the hearings to show the American public who and how people will be held accountable, WJTV 12 News spoke to Jackson neighbors to see if they plan to tune in to the hearings.

“Yes, I plan to watch. Definitely going to watch because it’s something that I believe everybody in the City of Jackson needs to watch it as well,” said Christopher Robinson.

“I’m just curious what was going on in their minds, as well as, you know, what made them think it was okay to storm the Capitol,” said Andrew Richard.

“If I’m being honest, I would have to interrupt. It’s not going to happen. I’m not going to interrupt my routine,” said Michael Koschanski, a Jackson visitor.