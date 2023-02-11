JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rodeo lovers near and far came out to this year’s annual Dixie National Rodeo Parade in Downtown Jackson.

Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson rode horseback as he welcomed the crowd. Jackson Police Chief James Davis greeted the crowd along the route.

Rodeo queens, marching groups, floats, tractor clubs and the Dixie National Wagon Train all took part.

“I go every year with my family. My parents are here with us,” said one paradegoer.

“This is my first time. I’ve never been. I’m excited. We’re going to go to the rodeo after. I’m really excited for that,” said another.

The event kicks off a number of rodeo competitions and events happening throughout the week at the Fairgrounds.