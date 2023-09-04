RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Labor celebrates the hard work and economic contribution of Americans. The holiday also signifies the unofficial end of summer.

In Mississippi, many are using the day to enjoy outdoor activities or travel for the extended weekend.

“Well, mostly cookouts. And this is one of the things that I, like I said, I’ve done fishing. That’s my favorite pastime. That and hunting, but right now it’s fishing. And after fishing, like I say, I go home, and it’s cookout,” said Leroy Bethley, who spent Labor Day at the Barnett Reservoir.

“Barbecue, and of course, family get-togethers. Fishing. Fishing. Beautiful morning today, not crowded, which is surprising,” said David Mathis, who also spent Labor Day at the Rez.

If you choose to travel for the holiday, you’re encouraged to stay safe on the roads. Law enforcement has increased their patrols for the Labor Day holiday.