JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are grocery shortages nationwide, while Americans deal with inflation.

The shortages are impacting produce, including meat and packaged goods.

Byron Ollie, manager of the Save-A-Lot on Bailey Avenue, asked customers to be patient amid the shortages.

“It’s going to take us probably about another year, I think, before things are consistently where they used to be. As far as right now, it’s going to be a struggle. Might have to find substitutes for things you used to eat. Might even catch on to something new,” said Ollie.

He anticipated baby formula to be restocked on their shelves either early or mid-July.