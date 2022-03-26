JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians gathered downtown to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

People flooded downtown Jackson for the Hal and Mal’s Parade. This year’s theme was “Go Big or Go Home.”

After two years of the parade being canceled due to COVID-19, people were excited for the celebration to be back.

People began lining the streets since early in the morning, grabbing a good spot to tailgate and watch the show.

The annual parade has been part of the Jackson community for decades, bringing entertainment to the Capitol City while also supporting children’s healthcare.

“We came the year before lockdown. We had a ball. We’re having an excellent time. There’s more people out this time, so we’re glad that the COVID is lifted in some ways, but not all the way. We’re ready for more outside adventures,” said paradegoers.

Following the festivities, there will be an after party at Hal and Mal’s featuring live music from DJ Cadillac, the Molly Ringwalds and more.

Many people said they’re happy to be outside, having a good time after everything the city has gone through.