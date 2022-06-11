JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Marches for stricter gun laws took place across the nation on Saturday, June 11, including in Mississippi.

Dozens rallied together at the Mississippi State Capitol for the student-led movement “March for Our Lives” on Saturday.

The marches come alongside a renewed push for gun control. Mary Helen Abel with “Moms Demand Action” and gun safety advocates, including 10-year-old Hugh Parker Abel, are calling on lawmakers and federal leaders to take action. The demonstrations come in wake of recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

“I heard they were in the same grade as me – fourth. I almost cried multiple times,” said Hugh Parker Abel.

Lorenzo Neal has been personally impacted by gun violence.

“My story begins in 1980. I lost my 25-year-old mother to domestic violence that involved a gun,” said Neal, a senior fellow with the “Everytown Survivor Network.”

Mary Helen stands at the same spot she stood at four years ago during the first “March for Our Lives” rally, motivated by the February 2018 Parkland, Florida shooting.

“We’re back here saying the same thing because nothing has changed,” said Mary Helen Abel.

Rebecca, a participant, said she was able to find peaceful solutions, coming face-to-face in violent situations.

“When I was a child, somebody threatened my life at gunpoint and told me that my family’s lives were also in danger,” she said.

Neal is a gunowner himself and felt compelled to speak out for stronger gun control policies.

“I don’t want them to take away my guns, but I do want to see more responsible gun owners. Many here today are hoping that by raising awareness to gun violence and calling on safety measures, that it will help prevent further tragedies from happening again,” said Neal.

“We’ll never give up on our lawmakers. We believe that they want what’s right for Mississippians,” said Mary Helen Abel.