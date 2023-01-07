JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s premiere racing extravaganza was held Saturday at the Trade Mart.

This is the 35th annual car show. Starting in a dirt field back in the 80s, the show has grown to hosting hundreds of cars from across the nation.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear from professional racers like Nascar drivers and Bobby Ducote, the current Street Outlaw champion.

For founder Bill, what began in the backwoods of Byram has grown tremendously throughout the years.

“After 35 years, I can hardly wait to see the 35th winner. We’ve never had a repeat winner. The winner of this show spends nearly a year every year getting ready to be the best of the best. It should be an exciting time this year. There are probably over 25 top level cars that are in competition for a giant award. It’s over seven feet tall. The largest car show in the United States is right here in Jackson, Mississippi, at this event,” said Bill Bissell, promoter and coordinator of the event.

He added that it’s an honor that people continue to show up and participate in the car show. The show ends on Sunday.