RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland.

To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11.

The hours are as follows during grand opening weekend:

November 18 – 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

November 19 – 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

November 20 – 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

“We are excited to bring Columbia Sportswear to the Ridgeland community,” said Russell Anderson, Vice President of Retail Stores. “With the 33,000-acre Barnett Reservoir in the backyard, Ridgeland and Columbia Sportswear are a perfect fit.”