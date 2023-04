CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first QuikTrip (QT) location in the state of Mississippi recently opened in the City of Clinton.

According to the Clinton Courier, QuikTrip opened on Thursday, March 23. The retailer said it has plans to continue to expand throughout the state, with five additional stores set to open this year.

The Clinton location has a full-service kitchen with fresh food delivered daily through its bakeries and commissaries.