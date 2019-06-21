Missouri’s only abortion clinic denied license

Missouri’s only abortion clinic has been denied a license by the state health department.

However, a court order allows the St. Louis Planned Parenthood chapter to provide abortions in the meantime.

The Missouri Department of Health allowed the clinic’s license to lapse on June 1. The temporary court order allows procedures to continue while the dispute is settled in court.

Earlier in the year, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill into law prohibiting abortions after eight weeks with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Planned Parenthood says a state has not been without a functioning abortion clinic since 1974. That was the year after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Roe V. Wade effectively legalizing abortions nationwide.