NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge declared a mistrial in a case against two men who were charged with conspiracy to murder.

The Natchez Democrat reported Damien Hayes, 28, and Diquan Seals, 29, were charged in connection to the death of Don Owens in Natchez in 2018.

Sixth District Judge Carmen Drake declared the mistrial saying the step was necessary to assure a fair trial was provided to both the state and defendants. Prosecutors plan to try the men again.

Damien Hayes (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Diquan Seals (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Investigators said they obtained audio from a phone message between Hayes and Seals that tied them to the murder.