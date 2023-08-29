JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mistrial has been declared in the trial of William “Polo” Edwards.

Judge Faye Peterson declared the mistrial on Tuesday, August 29 after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision. This comes after the jury began their deliberations on Monday, August 28.

Edwards was on trial for allegedly killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis inside Shadow Robinson’s Clinton home on May 1, 2022.

Edwards was arrested in connection to the case after a chase in New Orleans on May 3, 2022. He was indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County. Edwards pled not guilty.

The state argued that all evidence pointed toward Edwards as the killer, including cell phone tracking data and video evidence. The defense argued that technology is unreliable.

Edwards will have to remain in jail until his next trial, if a bond has not been set.

Davis’ family said justice delayed does not mean justice has been denied.