JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What started out as a motorcade 40 years ago has grown into the most looked forward to parades in Jackson.

The Martin Luther King Day Birthday Celebration Parade serves as more than just entertainment. For those living in the Georgetown community, it’s a reminder of all the sacrifices Dr. Matin Luther King made.

“Kids need to know. I’m pretty sure they don’t know that they weren’t always able to come together and dance like this. They weren’t always able to go to schools that are mixed. They are blended in with different races. They need to know the things that Dr. King and his team did for the kids today,” said a dance coach.

According to parade organizer Councilman Kenneth Stokes, the parade has been going on for almost four decades.

As someone who grew up watching the parade year after year, one girl finally got her chance to participate.

“It really means good to me because I have been wanting to do this for so long and I want to celebrate him,” said a first-time participant.

Stokes hopes his work serves as a catalyst for the next generation. For now, he’ll continue to honor the nonviolent teaching of Dr. King with a march against violence.

“The energy I used to have, I don’t have it. It’s going to be these young people going to make it. That’s it. We’re glad to be here. All these young people see it. We thank you all for being here. We’re going to have a march against violence. We’re going to do “Stop the Violence” march on Sunday,” said Stokes.

The lineup for Sunday’s march will start at 2:00 p.m. at Medgar Evers’ home. The march will end at the Medgar Evers Library.