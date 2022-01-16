MLK Car, Truck, Bike Show to be held in Jackson, (Courtesy: Maine Event).

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual MLK Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held in Jackson on Sunday, January 16.

The show will be held at 440 North Mill Street in Jackson. The show starts at 1:00 p.m., judging begins at 4:30 p.m. and the trophy ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Trophy categories are as follows: