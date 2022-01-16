MLK Car, Truck, Bike Show to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual MLK Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held in Jackson on Sunday, January 16.
The show will be held at 440 North Mill Street in Jackson. The show starts at 1:00 p.m., judging begins at 4:30 p.m. and the trophy ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m.
Trophy categories are as follows:
- Best of Show (6 foot trophy)
- Best of Truck (6 foot trophy)
- Best of Car (6 foot trophy)
- Best of Old School (6 foot trophy)
- Best of Female (3 foot trophy)
- Best of Motorcycle (3 foot trophy)
- Best of Gbody (3 foot trophy)
- Best of Import (3 foot trophy)
- Best of Lifted (3 foot trophy)
- Best of Bagged (3 foot trophy)