MLK Day celebration to be held in Benton

BENTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be held in Benton on Monday, January 17.

The Yazoo Herald reported Oak Grove A.M.E. Church of Benton will host the event beginning at 8:00 a.m. Attendees are asked to arrive at the Berry’s store and can expect to march to Oak Grove on Highway 16. The MLK Committee will be accepting paper item donations like paper plates, towels, tissues and more for the Manna House.

According to the newspaper, campers who were on their way to Jackson from Yazoo City during a voting rights march camped out at the church in June of 1966. Martin Luther King Jr. and the other campers were provided with food and water by Oak Grove A.M.E. Church members.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced.