MMA to host ART PARTY 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Art (MMA) will host ART PARTY 2022 on Saturday, January 15.

The event is a fundraiser with proceeds going toward the museum’s educational programs and exhibitions. There will be a silent auction with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and complementary valet parking.

The museum will be holding an Early Patron Viewing Cocktail Party from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The time slot is recommended for guests looking for a more limited-capacity viewing. Only 100 guests will be permitted.

From 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., the main event will take place with 250 guests. Black tie attire is optional but masks will be required. All guests must be able to show proof of vaccination or or a negative COVID-19 test dated within two days of the event.

