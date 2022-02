PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will host mobile blood drives in Pearl and Vicksburg on Monday, February 21.

MBS will host the blood drive in Pearl at the Bass Pro Shop from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The blood drive in Vicksburg will be held at the Kroger on Pemberton Square Boulevard from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.