Mobile COVID-19 testing set for Adams and Lafayette counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Residents of Adams and Lafayette counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 next week through one-day, drive-through collection sites.

One-day collection sites previously announced for this week and next week are in Clarke, Oktibbeha, Wayne, Leflore, Pontotoc, Stone, Noxubee, Quitman, Hancock, Rankin, Chickasaw, Union, and Hinds counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.

Appointment-only testing has been offered since a daily testing site was established March 24 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On June 1, that testing operation moved to the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.

Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon-4 p.m.

The newest testing sites for Tuesday, June 30:

Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez

Lafayette County: Lafayette County Arena, 70 F.D. Buddy E. Parkway, Oxford

The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, June 25:

Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon

Quitman County: Lambert City Hall, 831 Scott Ave., Lambert

The previously announced testing sites for Friday, June 26:

Hancock County: Hancock County Courthouse, 8450 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis

Chickasaw County: Okolona Vocational Complex, 605 N. Church St., Okolona

The previously announced testing sites for Saturday, June 27:

Rankin County: Pearl High School, 500 Pirates Cove, Pearl

Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, 112 Fairgrounds Circle, New Albany

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, June 29:

Clarke County: Greenhill Missionary Baptist Church, 1240 Mississippi 510, Shubuta

Hinds County: Edwards Community Center, 108 Mount Moriah Road, Edwards

