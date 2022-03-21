JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced the WAA Mobile Education exhibit will make stops in Jackson and Madison.

“The goal of Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester.

The mobile exhibit will make its first stop in Jackson on Friday, March 25. There will be a private event at Jackson Academy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:15 a.m.

The second stop will be in Madison on Saturday, March 26. This stop will be free and open to the public. The stop will be made from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Liberty Park at 810 Madison Avenue. A recognition of Vietnam Veterans will be held at 1:00 p.m.

Community, veterans, active-duty military and their families are invited to attend the stop in Madison. Guests can expect interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories.