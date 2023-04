CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile food pantry will be set up to help those in need in Madison County.

According to the City of Canton, the Mallory Community Health Center Women’s and Family Clinic will have a mobile food pantry on Wednesday, April 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In order to be eligible for the food pantry, the following requirements must be met:

Resident of Madison County

Receive SNAP, TANF, or SSI

Proof of income