VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District and the U.S.

Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) developed a 1:17.62 physical scale model of the Yazoo Backwater Pump project.

Officials said the model will be used to accurately answer questions and challenges needed during the design and plan development. It can also be used after the pump station is constructed to address potential hydraulic and engineer-related issues.

The model was completed in March 2022. It consists of all the relevant hydraulic components required to investigate the approach flow entering the pump station. This including an approach channel, wingwalls, intake bays, formed suction intakes and pump columns. The model will be used to reflect the intake condition of the flow that’s approaching from the inlet channel.

Officials said according to the Hydraulic Institute Standards, there’s certain criteria the pumps have to meet to perform adequately.

Research Civil Engineer and Project Lead Kiara Pazan explained a few of the testing methods used to identify existing hydraulic conditions such as figuring out the severity and frequency of vortices in the intake, detecting the intensity of the rotation of flow in the suction column and determining the velocity uniformity in the suction column.

“We want to make sure that if there is any adverse hydraulic condition that could affect performance, we are able to identify it now,” she said.

Pazan and her team will finish testing within the next couple of weeks and will provide data results to

the Vicksburg District with recommendations on how to remediate potential issues.