CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District’s (CPSD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved a modified calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

School district leaders said the new calendar will implement strategic periods through the academic year to allow for focused academic review and student enrichment. It still adheres to the 180-day attendance law for students.

According to CPSD leaders, 83% of faculty and staff were in favor of the change and 70% of parents and guardians were in favor the change.

The first day of schools for students in the 2023-23 school year is slated for July 24.