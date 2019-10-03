Molina healthcare enters Mississippi market

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney announces Molina Healthcare will be added as an option on the Health Insurance Marketplace in 2020.

Molina serves Medicaid members through MississippiCan and will begin covering minors through the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) November 1.

“The addition of CHIP and Marketplace plans is a good thing for families looking for insurance,” said Commissioner Chaney. “Up until now there has been only one provider in the Mississippi Marketplace. Increased competition and market share can only benefit consumers.”