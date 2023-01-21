JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 10,000 pounds of steel racing around the Mississippi Coliseum kicked off the start of the Monster Truck Nitro Tour.

On Saturday, fans packed the coliseum for a chance to see the 4-wheel giants crush cars and entertain crowds.

Men, women and children say the family-friendly event was a great way to spend their Saturday.

“I know she likes monster trucks. I figured she would enjoy this. I just googled monster trucks in Jackson. This one was among some of them, but it was the first one coming up this year. So, I figured, let’s go,” said one showgoer.

“I thought Grave Digger was going to be here, but he’s not. But I loved the fact that it’s neon. That’s going to be cool to kids. Never seen that before, so that’s going to be awesome,” said another showgoer.

The action-packed show with a spectacle of neon lights will have its final show at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.