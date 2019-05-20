Months of backwater flooding has made Delta locals struggle mentally

VALLEY PARK, Miss (WJTV) - Flood levels in the south delta region are the highest they’ve been since 1973.

Farmers likely won’t get to harvest this year, instead they’re working non-stop to keep their homes dry.

Here in the south Delta water levels are still on the rise and now with over 500,000 acres of land flooded homeowners and farmers have to fight bag for bag just to stay afloat.

Brought in by the truck loads people from in and out of the Delta region have shoveled and bagged thousands to hold back Mother Nature as much as possible.

“There are only three homeowners left on Floweree Rd,” Stormy Deere said. “We have one house there that’s completely flooded and we have other residents that have moved out.”

Agriculture, livelihoods, and homes are gone due to this backwater flooding which many say is manmade due to the Yazoo Backwater Project in-complete.

“When the river gets up high they have to close those gates to keep the river from backing up on us,” Brenda Browning told us. “But when those gates are closed all the rain that we get it goes down to those gates and it has nowhere to go but back up on us.”

“The gates at Steele Bayou cannot be open because the Mississippi River is too high,” Deere explained. “The pumping station if it had been installed would have fought the backwater flood.”

So for the few families who haven’t evacuated, barriers of sand bags are their last hope to stay dry.

This home is one of many examples of how crucial the sandbags have been out here. All around it the owner had to build a four foot wall just to keep water out and since then the family has had to move to Vicksburg just to stay safe.

“We used probably about 55 pallets and each pallet had about 30 sandbags on it,” Jerry Robin said. “So that’s quite a bit of sandbags.”

In Issaquena County both neighbors and strangers shipped out hundreds of more bags to pile around a home surrounded by endless flooded fields.

“There’s no way between my wife, myself and our children that we could do this,” Brian Lott stated. “We’ve tried and it’s impossible it’s too much. I couldn’t of done that in two weeks with what they just did in the last two and half hours.”

Many have also taken a toll mentally from this flood burden with no end in sight.

“These last few days when it’s been trying to trickle over the levee I’m working on about three hours of sleep,” Lott continued. “It’s not because I’m working out here, it’s because I can’t sleep. Every time I close my eyes I hear water running, it’s just an ongoing nightmare.”

All the people we spoke are pleading for those in Washington D.C and the Environment Protection Agency to install the pumps.