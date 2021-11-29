Monticello man held without bond on attempted murder charge

SILVER CREEK, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old Monticello man has been charged with attempted murder after an assault happened on November 18, 2021.

The Daily Leader reported Lawrence County deputies arrived at a home on Pleasant Grove Road after receiving a call about an injury from a fall. An investigator concluded that the victim could not have hit his head on anything at the scene.

Deputies said they later arrested Jadarrious Cortez, of Monticello, during a traffic stop. He was stopped for traffic offenses and driving under the influence.

The newspaper reported Smith was charged with attempted murder after deputies conducted interviews and executed a search warrant. He is being held without bond.

Investigators said the victim was hit multiple times and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

