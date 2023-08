A wildfire in Monticello was contained on Thursday, August 17. (Courtesy: Lucious Moore)

The Daily Leader reported the wildfire grew to cover 150 acres. Multiple fire departments, four Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) bulldozer units and two airplane units worked to contain the fire.

Temple Harrison, with MFC, told the newspaper that the fire appeared to be accidental. The wildfire burned both sides of Highway 27 north and Highway 84.

No injuries have been reported.