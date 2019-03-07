Moon Lake, recreational boating is suspended
Recreational boating affected by flood
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Recreational boating activity is suspended at Moon Lake in Coahoma County because of flooding.
This does not affect boating for people who need to get to and from their homes.
There will be increased law enforcement in the area to keep people safe.
