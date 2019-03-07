Local News

Moon Lake, recreational boating is suspended

Recreational boating affected by flood

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 01:34 PM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 01:34 PM CST

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Recreational boating activity is suspended at Moon Lake in Coahoma County because of flooding.

This does not affect boating for people who need to get to and from their homes.

There will be increased law enforcement in the area to keep people safe. 
 

