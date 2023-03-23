HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been more than a week since Ebony Owens was allegedly killed by her husband. Despite challenges, crews have resumed the search for her body in the Big Black River.

Owens, 36, of Edwards, was reported missing by her family on Wednesday, March 15.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said her car was found in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road. He said the license plate of the vehicle was also recovered in the nearby area.

Her husband, 36-year-old Michael Owens, was charged with murder on Thursday, March 16. Jones said Ebony had died from at least gunshot wound.

Michael was denied bond in court on Monday, March 20.

Crews have spent multiple days working to locate Ebony’s body. However, they said swift currents, cold temperatures and debris have hindered their efforts.

Ebony Owens (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Owens (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Jones said a “massive” search for her body resumed on Thursday, March 23. He said more personnel and more equipment are being brought in to help.