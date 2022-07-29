JACKSON. Miss. (WJTV) – Additional funding for a project that would help prevent erosion along White Oak Creek in northeast Jackson has been denied for a second time by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

The Northside Sun reported flooding is causing more and more of people’s property to be washed away. One neighbor said the erosion problem caused a gazebo to be washed away into the creek in 2020. He also said a swimming pool was also almost swept away.

During the 2022 Legislative Session, $2 million was allocated to fix the erosion problem. District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham lobbied for the county to allocate an additional $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to the project.

However, District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun said he believes the money would be better spent on the installation of a water line in south Jackson. He believes funding for erosion control can be found for the project.

According to the newspaper, the decision to veto an additional $2 million for the project was made during the board’s July 5 and July 18 meetings.