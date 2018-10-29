Local News

More Money Needed for Columbus Amphitheater Construction

State Money or Tax Collection Needed

Posted: Oct 29, 2018

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 08:58 AM CDT

COLUMBUS, Miss. - A Mississippi city hopes to finish an amphitheater in the next 18 months, but is looking to lawmakers for state money or permission to resume collecting a tax.
  
Columbus City Engineer Kevin Stafford tells The Commercial Dispatch that the city built a stage using $3.2 million lawmakers borrowed and gave to Columbus.
  
But another $2.5 million is needed to build 1,100 hard-backed seats, fencing, restrooms, concession stands and ticket booths.
  
City officials hope lawmakers will borrow more money for remaining work. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jeff Smith, a Columbus Republican, says the city could also use money from a renewed 2 percent restaurant tax. The previous tax expired after officials disagreed on renewal terms.
  
The amphitheater is named for late state Sen. Terry Brown, who died in 2014.

