MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The entire City of McComb has been placed under a boil water notice.

According to city officials, the computer system that operates the water system malfunctioned. The notice affects 12,413 customers who are served by the City of McComb in Pike County.

Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system boil water notice will be released based on the laboratory tests results.

When your notice has been lifted:

Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc., made during the boil water notice.

Rewash any food or drink contact items with “cleared” system water.

Check water filters and replace if necessary.

Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.