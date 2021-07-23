More than $130K worth of equipment stolen from Southern Burial Solutions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at a Jackson business want answers after a thief took more than a $130,000 worth of equipment, including a pick up truck.

President of Southern Burial Solutions Luke Pounders said someone broke in around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 18. Among the stolen items was a Dodge ram pickup. The person left in the stolen truck then came back to take something else.

“When he got the key, he headed back outside and left his goods inside by the shop door. When he figured out what truck key he had, he went and picked up his goods that he had gotten from inside and headed toward Jackson. He came back, and the truck he originally wanted to steal was my Dodge 1500, came back and took the catalytic converter off it and then headed back to Jackson,” said Pounders.

He said the thief was covered head to toe. Pounders said this wasn’t the first time the business has been targeted. He said there have been about eight burglaries in the last four years.