RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Raleigh issued an ongoing boil water advisory for 1,882 customers on November 3, 2021.

Customers of the City of Raleigh water supply in Smith County are encouraged to boil their water for one minute before consumed.

Water system officials said their was a line break, causing system wide pressure loss.

Customers will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.