JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will auction off more than 200 seized, abandoned or stolen vehicles on Saturday, February 11.

According to Nick Clark Auctions, the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. The auction will be held at the City of Jackson police impound lot, located at 4255 Michael Avalon Street.

Organizers said the auction in open to the public, and all vehicles are in various conditions.

Bidders will be able to preview the vehicles on Friday, February 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There is a $10.00 non-refundable registration and entry fee and a $7.50 notary fee per vehicle. Organizers said payment for purchases can be made by cash, credit card or an approved check.

No one under the age of 18 will be admitted to the auction, and City of Jackson employees are prohibited from bidding.

All vehicles that are purchased must be removed by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023.

For more information, bidders can visit www.nickclarkauctions.com.