RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Town of Raymond.

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects 2,788 customers who are served by the City of Raymond water supply.

Water system officials notified the MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.